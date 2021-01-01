Abstract

Little is known about how immigrant Latinx transgender people experience support from their communities in the U.S. and back in their country of origin. The present study aimed to understand how immigrant Latinx transgender people reported support within their communities. A community sample of 18 immigrant Latinx transgender people in a large metropolitan city in Florida participated in semi-structured interviews. Thematic analysis revealed four themes depicting the varying levels of support that participants received within their communities in the U.S., including: (a) neighborhood belonging, (b) organizations as a source of well-being, (c) friends as a source of protection and safety, and (d) supporting undocumented individuals. In addition, three themes emerged about participants' experiences of discrimination and oppression within their communities, including: (a) discrimination and violence, (b) police profiling and restriction of public space, and (c) lack of safety for undocumented individuals. Participants also shared narratives about the perceived level of community support they received in the U.S. versus in their countries of origin. Drawing on gender minority stress and intersectionality, the community experiences of immigrant Latinx transgender people are examined and interpreted to provide important research, advocacy, and practice implications. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

