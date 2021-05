Abstract

Female soccer players are almost twice as likely to suffer concussion as their male counterparts, a study of more than 80,000 teenage players across US high schools has found.



Researchers analysed survey data from around 43,000 male and 39,000 female players from schools in Michigan over 3 academic years (see 'Concussion risk'). They found that the girls' chance of having a sports-related head injury was 1.88 times higher than the boys', according to the findings published on 27 April (A. C. Bretzin et al. JAMA Netw. Open 4, e218191; 2021).



How the players sustained their injuries also differed between male and female adolescents: the boys' most common way of becoming concussed was through bashing into another player. Girls were most likely to be concussed after colliding with another object, such as the ball or a goalpost. Boys were also more likely to be removed from play immediately after a suspected head injury than were girls...

Language: en