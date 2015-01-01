SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Graham F. Nature 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/d41586-021-01289-0

unavailable

Standing up to a persecutor is tough, particularly if they are your supervisor. But you can take steps to defend yourself. Eight higher-education professionals who research bullying in academia offer sober advice about some of the options available, and how to protect your career and mental well-being in the process...


Language: en
