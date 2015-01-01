Abstract

Research consistently finds high rates of both poor physical health and violent victimization among survivors of human trafficking. While this literature documents the immediate effects of human trafficking on health, no published literature has compared short- and longer-term physical health consequences of trafficking or examined the role of violence in shaping physical health outcomes across the period of reintegration. Here, we utilize longitudinal data to document the prevalence of various forms of violence experienced by women and girls trafficked for labor in Ghana, as well as examine the effects of violence on self-reported physical health conditions at two time points following exit from trafficking. Consistent with the stress process model, we find a higher prevalence of physical health complaints during the second wave of data collection, suggesting a delayed somatization effect. We also find that while psychological violence has a strong effect on the number of physical health complaints in the period immediately after exit from trafficking, sexual violence experienced while being trafficked is most predictive of physical health complaints later in the reintegration period. These findings have implications for understanding the role of violence, more generally, in shaping physical health. Our research also suggests the importance of monitoring the physical health of trafficking survivors beyond the immediate post-trafficking period and of providing on-going access to healthcare.

Language: en