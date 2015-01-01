Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the association between country-level structural ageism and prevalence of violence against older persons.



DESIGN: Country-level ecological study. SETTING: Structural ageism data were drawn from the nationally representative World Values Survey 2010-2014 (WVS), global databases from the WHO, United Nations and the World Bank. Violence data were based on the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) study 2017. PARTICIPANTS: Analysis of 56 countries that represented 63.1% of the world's ageing population aged 60 and over across all six of WHO regions. EXPOSURE: Structural ageism, following established structural stigma measures, consisted of two components: (1) discriminatory national policies related to older persons' economic, social, civil and political rights, based on the four core components of human rights protection in Madrid International Plan of Action on Aging and (2) prejudicial social norms against older persons, measured by negative attitudes toward older persons in 56 national polls in WVS aggregated to country-level. These components were z scored and combined such that higher score indicated greater structural ageism. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Prevalence rates of violence per 100 000 persons aged 70 and over in each country was based on extensive epidemiological surveillance data, survey, clinical data and insurance claims in GBD and compiled by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington.



RESULTS: There was a wide variation in levels of structural ageism across countries. As predicted, structural ageism was significantly associated with the prevalence rates of violence in multivariate models (β=205.7, SE=96.3, p=0.03), after adjusting for relevant covariates. Sensitivity analyses supported the robustness of our findings. That is, structural ageism did not predict other types of violence and other types of prejudice did not predict violence against older persons.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides the first evidence of the association between higher structural ageism and greater violence against older persons across countries.

