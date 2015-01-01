Abstract

Soft tissue injuries of the head and neck are a common reason for medical evaluation and treatment in pediatric populations with some unique and important considerations when compared with adults. The incidence and type of injuries continue to evolve with the adoption of new safety measures, technology advancements, and education of the general population. The goal of this article is to provide the reader with a thorough understanding of the evaluation and management of pediatric soft tissue trauma including the initial workup, physical examination, appropriateness of antimicrobial therapy, and setting for surgical repair. Additionally, the pediatric anesthetic considerations for evaluation and repair in regard to local anesthesia, sedation, and general anesthesia are described in detail. There is a focus on dog bites, perinatal injuries, and child abuse as these entities are distinctive to a pediatric population and have particular management recommendations. Lastly, application of the reconstructive ladder as it applies to children is supported with specific case examples and figures. Although there are many parallels to the management of soft tissue injury in adults, we will highlight the special situations that occur in pediatric populations, which are imperative for the facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon to understand.

Language: en