Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies on rehabilitation for falls after a stroke remain limited despite its impact being profound. This scenario justifies a deeper understanding of why falls in stroke rehabilitation received less attention. Current investigations on the perception of falls and stroke also proved inadequate. Therefore, this study aims to explore the perceptions and experiences of older Malaysian stroke survivors, spousal caregivers, and healthcare practitioners on falls in stroke rehabilitation.



METHOD: A qualitative study of three focus groups with 18 individuals from one community-based stroke rehabilitation center was conducted. The discussions were audio-recorded, video-recorded, transcribed, summarized, and analyzed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Three themes emerged from the analysis: (i) perceived factors and consequences of falls after stroke, (ii) physical-based interventions predominate in rehabilitation for falls after stroke, and (iii) the role of home hazards in fall prevention is taken for granted. Although, awareness of falls is high, they are regarded as a peripheral issue in stroke. Rehabilitation interventions such as improved functionality are believed to be adequate and can indirectly prevent falls. Other interventions for fall prevention such as home hazards management are relatively less known.



CONCLUSION: There is a need for more attention regarding home environment risk assessment and intervention among healthcare professionals, and more education for clients and caregivers is required. Although, other stroke interventions may also benefit stroke survivors, falls prevention should be a central component in stroke rehabilitation. As this study focused on a specific population, the findings should be validated with larger populations, and in diverse settings.

