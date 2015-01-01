Abstract

BACKGROUND: No published data is currently available on mental health symptoms and suicidality in Iranian gay men - a population facing serious legal threats including capital punishment.



METHODS: The present study provides initial data on this topic by assessing mental health symptoms (SCL-90) and suicidality (BSSI) in N = 213 gay men in Tehran, Iran.



RESULTS: Last-week mental health symptoms were severe in 4.2% of gay men, moderate in 7.5%, minor in 27.7%, and absent in 61.6% of Iranian gay men. Regarding last-week suicidality: 1.9% were highly likely to attempt suicide, 7.5% reported having threatened to commit suicide, 19.7% reported suicidal ideation, and 80.28% revealed no suicidality. Last-week mental health symptoms and last-week suicidality were correlated in gay men to a high degree.



CONCLUSIONS: When descriptively comparing the SCL-90 and BSSI scores with those in the general Iranian population reported in previous studies, gay men reported more serious mental health symptoms, and more suicidal ideation, threats, and attempts. The decriminalization of same-sex sexual encounters and accepting social attitudes towards gay men are needed in Iran to help improve this population's mental health and reduce their suicidality.

Language: en