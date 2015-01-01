Abstract

This study examined the relationship between community risk factors (drug outlets density and crime hot spots) and family factors on the risk behaviours (drugs consumption and delinquent behaviour) of male adolescent Mexican students.



RESULTS were obtained based on data bank analysis and direct collection of information regarding family factors and risk behaviours of adolescents attending school. Spatial and statistical analysis was performed. The final sample was composed of 1450 male adolescents, from 11 secondary and high schools located in marginal and violent areas of Mexico. Spatial analysis revealed that when considering only the prevalence of the risk behaviours of the adolescents, the area of highest risk was the northwestern area of the city. However, after performing conjunct analysis of all evaluated variables using density point risk (aside from confirming that the northwestern area is still the one with the greatest risk), results indicated that the southern area has a high-density point risk. All densities of the variables showed a statistically significant positive association (p < 0.05). However, the results of the structural equation model indicated than only the family factors influenced the risk behaviours of adolescents (p < 0.05). The spatial distribution of the risk behaviours in male adolescent students and community risk variables surrounding the area where schools are located allows for the description of patterns and hotspot detection that facilitate the prioritization of where interventions must be directed. Besides, the interventions should target family factors.

