Abstract

Although there is consistent evidence that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are related to adult health problems, much of the extant literature rests upon retrospective recall of ACEs and the establishment of adult correlates of those memories. A number of measures of ACEs have emerged, each with their own specific foci and administrative elements. The current study examined the convergent validity of four of the most commonly employed ACE measures in a single sample of 283 adult outpatients in primary are settings. The study revealed high internal reliability for each scale and high correlations among the scales. Factor analyses, however, revealed specific dimensions and factor structures for each of the scales. Thus, while there were common factors related to sexual abuse, physical abuse and family dysfunction, unique other dimensions also emerged, often with lower internal reliability. The overall performances of the scales are reviewed, and recommendations are made for the use of specific ACE measures for specific purposes. Directions for future research are provided.

Language: en