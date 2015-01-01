|
Mughal F. Br. Dent. J. 2021; 230(9): 558.
Sir, I read the recent letters with real interest.1,2 As a general practitioner (GP), I concur that suicide prevention training is important for my dental colleagues, and equally important for my GP and other primary care colleagues. There is unfortunately, presently a scarcity of well evaluated training programmes for GDPs and GPs to access, and this is concerning.
