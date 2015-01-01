|
Citation
|
Tannahill HS, Fargo JD, Barrett TS, Blais RK. J. Clin. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the moderating role of gender on the association of military sexual trauma (MST) type (harassment-only vs. assault) and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) using the 6-factor Anhedonia Model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; posttraumatic stress disorder; military sexual trauma