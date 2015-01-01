SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tannahill HS, Fargo JD, Barrett TS, Blais RK. J. Clin. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23162

OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the moderating role of gender on the association of military sexual trauma (MST) type (harassment-only vs. assault) and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) using the 6-factor Anhedonia Model.

METHODS: Participants were 1321 service members/veterans. Two-part hurdle models assessed the moderating role of gender on the association of MST type with the presence (at least "moderate" symptoms endorsed within each cluster) or severity of PTSS and symptom clusters.

RESULTS: Among those who experienced assault MST, women were at higher risk for the presence of intrusive, avoidance, negative affect, and anhedonia symptoms, and higher risk for more severe negative affect symptoms. Among those who experienced harassment-only MST, men were at higher risk of more severe PTSS symptoms overall and in the intrusive and dysphoric arousal symptom clusters. No other significant differences were observed.

CONCLUSIONS: Gathering information on MST type may be helpful in treatment planning.


gender; posttraumatic stress disorder; military sexual trauma

