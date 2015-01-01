|
Shields-Zeeman L, Collin DF, Batra A, Hamad R. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Although research has repeatedly demonstrated the association between poverty, mental health, and health behaviours, there is limited evidence on the effects of interventions to improve these outcomes by addressing poverty directly. Moreover, most prior studies are often confounded by unobserved characteristics of individuals, making it difficult to inform possible interventions. We addressed this gap in the literature by leveraging quasi-random variation in the earned income tax credit (EITC)-the largest US poverty alleviation programme for families with children-to examine the effects on overall health, psychological distress, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
mental health; health; poverty; policy