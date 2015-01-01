Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Railway accidents and suicides can have severe psychological consequences for train drivers. This study evaluates the implementation of railway critical incident management and support protocols (CIMSP) by employers. It also identifies environmental factors, characteristics of critical incidents and types of work relations affecting implementation.



METHODS: A longitudinal study was conducted with 74 train drivers. Participants were interviewed one week, one, three and six months after a critical incident. Correlational analyses were performed to identify factors associated with implementation and satisfaction.



RESULTS: CIMSP are generally partially applied by employers when a railway incident occurs. Workers' satisfaction toward implementation of the protocol is moderate. Obstacles to implementation are: geographic isolation, severity of the incident and poor quality of work relations.



CONCLUSIONS: These obstacles should be addressed in CIMSP design and implementation strategies.

