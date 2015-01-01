|
Bardon C, Dargis L, Mishara B. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
OBJECTIVE: Railway accidents and suicides can have severe psychological consequences for train drivers. This study evaluates the implementation of railway critical incident management and support protocols (CIMSP) by employers. It also identifies environmental factors, characteristics of critical incidents and types of work relations affecting implementation.
