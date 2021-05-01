|
Citation
|
Sidhu S, Mandelbaum A, Dobaria V, Williamson CG, Tran Z, Sullins V, Benharash P. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To characterize hospitalization costs attributable to gun-related injuries in children across the US. STUDY DESIGN: The 2005-2017 National Inpatient Sample (NIS) was used to identify all pediatric admissions for gunshot wounds (GSW). Patients were stratified by ICD-procedural codes for trauma-related operations. Annual trends in GSW hospitalizations and costs were analyzed with survey-weighted estimates. Multivariable regressions were used to identify factors associated with high-cost hospitalizations.
Language: en