Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To analyse the patterns of transition of health burden for 110 causes of death by stratification of age, sex and geographic regions in Guangdong between 2005 and 2015.



METHODS: We analysed the age-specific, sex-specific, region-specific mortality in Guangdong based on assembled databases. County-level surveillance data were calculated to inform city-level changes.



RESULTS: The age-standardised mortality of all causes, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), communicable diseases, maternal diseases, neonatal diseases, malnutrition and injury declined progressively. Despite declining mortality of NCDs, the overall burden of disease was dominated by NCDs (ie, cerebrovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) that still accounted for 86.93% and 88.12% of death in 2005 and 2015, respectively. Considerable variations across geographic regions were observed (lowest in Pearl River Delta and highest in west Guangdong). There was a modest shift to transport injuries at younger ages and unintentional injuries in the elderly.



CONCLUSIONS: We have documented a dramatic change in the overall mortality and age-specific, sex-specific and cause-specific mortality in Guangdong province between 2005 and 2015. The significant burden of NCDs remains a major healthcare issue despite the notable progress in reducing mortality in Guangdong, China. Our findings highlight important unmet needs to refine healthcare services by taking into account the inequity of age, sex and geographic regions. Identification of the 'treatable' risk factors and improved disease surveillance should be continuously improved to minimised the overall and cause-specific mortality.

