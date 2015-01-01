Abstract

Fifty-two confirmed cases of snakebites in Kuwait were recorded during 2015-2019. The male:female ratio was almost 2:1 and 84.6% of the victims were between 1 and 20 y of age and 14.4% were >30 y. Snakebites peaked in October (23.1%) and July (17.3%), with the lowest number of recorded cases in March.

Language: en