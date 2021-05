Abstract

OBJECTIVE: External examination of a clinical risk score to predict persistent postconcussive symptoms (PPCS) in a pediatric emergency department (ED).



METHODS: Prospective cohort study of 5- to 18-year-old patients diagnosed with an acute concussion. Risk factors were collected at diagnosis and participants (n = 85) were followed to determine PPCS 30 days postinjury. Univariate logistic regression analyses were completed to examine associations of risk factors with PPCS.



RESULTS: Headache and total clinical risk score were associated with increased odds of PPCS in the univariate analyses, OR 3.37 (95% CI 1.02, 11.10) and OR 1.25 (95% CI 1.02, 1.52), respectively. Additionally, teenage age group, history of prolonged concussions, and risk group trended toward association with PPCS, OR 4.79 (95% CI 0.93, 24.7), OR 3.41 (95% CI 0.88, 13.20), and OR 2.23 (95% CI 0.88, 5.66), respectively.



CONCLUSION: Our study supports the use of multiple variables of a clinical risk score to assist with ED risk stratification for pediatric patients at risk for PPCS.

