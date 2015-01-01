SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chang S, Hou Q, Wang C, Wang M, Wang L, Zhang W. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 117: 105085.

10.1016/j.chiabu.2021.105085

PMID

BACKGROUND: Adolescents in China suffer a high prevalence of childhood maltreatment, which has been shown to facilitate juvenile violent delinquency. Studies have implicated a relationship between callous-unemotional traits and both juvenile violent delinquency and childhood maltreatment. However, the complex relationships among these three variables have not yet been examined.

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the mediating role of callous-unemotional traits in the relationship between different types of childhood maltreatment and juvenile violent delinquency. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Childhood maltreatment and callous-unemotional traits were assessed in a sample of 441 juvenile violent offenders and a control group of 543 non-offenders, using questionnaires.

METHODS: After controlling for socio-economic status, a mediation analysis determined the direct, indirect, and total effect of the mediation of callous-unemotional traits in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and juvenile violent delinquency.

RESULTS: The results showed no mediation of callous-unemotional traits in the relationship between physical abuse and juvenile violent delinquency. However, callous-unemotional traits mediated the relationship between sexual abuse and juvenile violent delinquency as well as between emotional neglect and juvenile violent delinquency.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that sexual abuse has both a direct and indirect effect on juvenile violent delinquency via callous-unemotional traits, whereas childhood emotional neglect had only an indirect effect on juvenile violent delinquency.


Sexual abuse; Childhood maltreatment; Callous-unemotional traits; Emotional neglect; Juvenile violent delinquency

