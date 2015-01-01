|
Chang S, Hou Q, Wang C, Wang M, Wang L, Zhang W. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 117: 105085.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescents in China suffer a high prevalence of childhood maltreatment, which has been shown to facilitate juvenile violent delinquency. Studies have implicated a relationship between callous-unemotional traits and both juvenile violent delinquency and childhood maltreatment. However, the complex relationships among these three variables have not yet been examined.
Keywords
Sexual abuse; Childhood maltreatment; Callous-unemotional traits; Emotional neglect; Juvenile violent delinquency