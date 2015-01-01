SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cabanis M, Outadi A, Choi F. Curr. Opin. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/YCO.0000000000000718

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To highlight the interdependence between early childhood trauma, substance use and complex concurrent disorders among adolescents and discuss the delayed response and gaps in the healthcare system. RECENT FINDINGS: High-risk behavior such as suicidality, self-harm and hazardous substance use including overdose and the use of psychotropic substances for self-medication of mental health challenges is a growing concern. These symptoms are often related to early childhood trauma, substance use and complex concurrent disorders. Most countries do not have a youth mental healthcare system, there are no specific guidelines and only few programs addressing high-risk substance use are in place. SUMMARY: In addition to the significance of traumatic experience for high-risk substance use and addiction, most parts of the system of care ignore the trauma aspect in treatment of substance use and focus on abstinence. There are hardly any early intervention programs, broader prevention strategies or evidence-based or target-group-oriented treatment offers.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print