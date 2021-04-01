Abstract

While "stay-at-home" orders for COVID-19 were in effect, many American cities witnessed a rise in community and interpersonal violence. Our own institution, the largest regional trauma facility and Boston's safety net hospital, saw a paradoxical rise in penetrating violent trauma admissions despite decreases in other hospital admissions, leading to our most violent summer in five years. It has been established that minoritized and marginalized communities have faced the harshest impacts of the pandemic. Our findings suggest that the conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic have amplified the inequities that exist in communities of color that place them at risk for exposure to violence. The pandemic has served to potentiate the impacts of violence already plaguing the communities and patients we serve.

Language: en