|
Citation
|
Chizuk HM, Willer BS, Horn EC, Haider MN, Leddy JJ. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test (BCTT) is a safe and validated tool to assess exercise tolerance after sport-related concussion (SRC). Sex differences may affect the interpretation of this systematic exertion test in the concussed population, which is important for clinicians. The purpose of this study was to examine sex differences in BCTT performance in adolescents with acute SRC.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Gender; Mild traumatic brain injury; Exercise tolerance