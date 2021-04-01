Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test (BCTT) is a safe and validated tool to assess exercise tolerance after sport-related concussion (SRC). Sex differences may affect the interpretation of this systematic exertion test in the concussed population, which is important for clinicians. The purpose of this study was to examine sex differences in BCTT performance in adolescents with acute SRC.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort.



METHODS: Male (n = 103, 15.3 ± 2 years) and female (n = 87, 15.1 ± 2 years) adolescents with SRC performed the BCTT within 10 days of injury. Heart rate (HR), HR threshold (HRt), Delta HR (difference between resting HR and HRt), symptom severity on Visual Analog Scale (VAS) and symptoms exacerbated on the BCTT were collected and compared.



RESULTS: Males had lower resting HR (M: 70.9 ± 12 vs F: 75.7 ± 13 bpm, p < 0.01) and reached a lower HRt than females (M: 134.7 ± 23 vs F: 141.5 ± 25 bpm, p = 0.05). Sexes did not differ on Delta HR (M: 63.8 ± 26 vs F: 65.9 ± 24 bpm, p = 0.57), total treadmill time (M: 9.3 ± 5 vs F: 8.4 ± 4 min, p = 0.20), maximum VAS (M: 5.0 ± 2 vs F: 5.4 ± 2, p = 0.18) or incidence of a change in VAS (M: 91% vs F: 94%, p = 0.43) on the BCTT.



CONCLUSIONS: Although males may reach symptom exacerbation at a slightly lower mean HRt than females on the BCTT within 10 days of SRC, the BCTT provides comparable information and both sexes reach symptom exacerbation at similar Delta HR.

Language: en