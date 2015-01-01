SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xiao W, Zhu S, Wang D, Liu W. Transport 2021; 36(1): 46-62.

(Copyright © 2021, Vilnius Gediminas Technical University and Lithuanian Academy of Sciences, Publisher Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VGTU) Press)

10.3846/transport.2020.12587

For signal control intersection, the Phase-Movement-Combination (PMC) styles could directly impact the control performance of the signal scheme. Automated vehicles use mechatronics technology to drive autonomously and safely according to the predetermined lane trajectory, which caused the phase movement combination and Phase Combination (PC) schemes become more and more complicated. Therefore, this paper proposed a method to consider the extensive PMC styles by fractionalizing movement compatibility relationships, and used discrete mathematics to calculate overall Feasible Phase Combination (FPC) schemes according to the requirements of the signal phase. A corresponding optimal timing model was also established for FPC schemes by minimizing the average vehicle delay and maximizing the intersection capacity.

RESULTS were compared against the conventional PC schemes for a variety of demand scenarios. It was concluded that the proposed signal control optimization method was effective to optimize the intersection control scheme, depending on different demand scenarios.

Keyword : intersection signal control, movement compatibility, phase-movement-combination, phase combination scheme, timing optimization model, automated vehicles


