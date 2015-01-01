Abstract

Limited microscopic simulation models focus on pedestrian movements at signalized intersections, and fewer studies still pay attention to their jaywalking. This paper tries to fill this gap by establishing a microscopic simulation model for pedestrians and vehicles, which can include pedestrians' jaywalking. The acceptable gap theory model and the social force model are modified to develop this model. The model parameters are calibrated using observed speed and trajectory data. Finally, the model performance is verified using both a macroscopic and a microscopic approach. Crossing speeds, crossing positions, the crossing process, conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles, trajectories and their distribution are all analyzed. Based on this research, a countermeasure is proposed to limit pedestrians' jaywalking, and its effectiveness is analyzed through field and simulation experiments. The contrasting results of the simulation and observed data indicate that the proposed model can visually reproduce the crossing behaviors of pedestrians at signalized intersections.

Language: en