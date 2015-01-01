Abstract

We study intersection access control for autonomous vehicles. Platoon forming algorithms, which aim to organize individual vehicles in platoons, are very promising. To create those platoons, we slow down vehicles before the actual arrival at the intersection in such a way that each vehicle can traverse the intersection at high speed. This increases the capacity of the intersection significantly, offering huge potential savings with respect to travel time compared to nowadays traffic. We propose several new platoon forming algorithms and provide an approximate mean delay analysis for our algorithms. A comparison between the current day practice at intersections (through a case study in SUMO) and our proposed algorithms is provided. Simulation results for fairness are obtained as well, showing that platoon forming algorithms with a low mean delay sometimes are relatively unfair, indicating a potential need for balancing mean delay and fairness.

Language: en