Gao K, Yang Y, Li A, Qu X. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 94: 102814.
Distance decay is a vital aspect for modeling spatial interactions of human movements and an indispensable input for land use planning and travel demand prediction models. Although many studies have investigated the usage demand of bike-sharing systems in an area, research investigating the distance decay patterns of using dockless bike-sharing systems (DLBS) from a spatially heterogeneous perspective based on large-scale datasets is lacking. This study firstly utilizes massive transaction record data from DLBS in Shanghai of China and online map navigator Application Programming Interface to empirically estimate the distance decay patterns of using DLBS and reveal the spatial heterogeneity in distance decay of using DLBS across different urban contexts. Afterward, this study examines the mechanism of spatial heterogeneity in distance decay, leveraging multiple data resources including Point of Interest (POI) data, demographic data, and road network data. The associations among the distance decay of using DLBS with built environment factors are investigated by multiple linear regression.
Language: en
Built environment; Distance decay; Shared micro-mobility system; Spatial heterogeneity; Spatial interactions