Abstract

E-scooter sharing provides a last-mile solution to complement transit services,butless was known about its effectiveness in serving short-distance transit trips. We investigate the potential of using e-scooter sharing to replace short-distance transit trips of excessive indirectness, multiple transfers, and long access-egress walking. First, we conducted a stated preference survey on e-scooter users in the Central Area of Singapore and estimated mixed logit models to examine factors influencing the choice of e-scooters and transit. We then calculated the number of transit trips that can be replaced by e-scooters. Second, we analyzed the decision of e-scooter companies in terms of the trade-offs between serving more e-scooter trips and making more revenue under varying fares. The results show that fare, MRT transfer, and MRT access-egress walking distance have significantly negative impacts on mode utilities with random tastes among respondents. Male, young and high-income groups are more heterogeneous in e-scooter preferences compared with other groups. The loss of mode share can be nearly 17% if maximizing the revenue. We classify trade-off situations into five categories and provide suggestions of how to balance between mode share and revenue for each category. Several implications are drawn for better harnessing and regulating this new mobility service, including where to deploy e-scooters to satisfy the demand unmet by the transit and how to reach a proper balance between private operators and public welfare.

Language: en