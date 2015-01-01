|
Citation
Hashimoto S, Fujiwara Y, Uno H. Traffic Sci. 2021; 51(1): 3-9.
Vernacular Title
空間要素が左折後加速度に与える影響に関する研究 ～交差点隅切半径に着目して～
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Traffic Sciences)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Downsize of intersections curve radius is expected to suppress the driving speed after left turning. However, it is necessary to create a space that can control acceleration in the street after left turning. This study reveal relationship between vehicle acceleration after left turning at 15 locations in Okayama city we measured and the spatial elements. As a result, the acceleration is regulated by spatial elements and can be control by improving them. In addition, the effect of downsize the intersection curve radius are clarified.
Language: ja
Keywords
curve radius; downsize the intersection; left turning vehicle; spatial elements; vehicle acceleration; 交差点縮小化; 左折車; 空間要素; 自動車加速度; 隅切半径