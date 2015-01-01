Abstract

Downsize of intersections curve radius is expected to suppress the driving speed after left turning. However, it is necessary to create a space that can control acceleration in the street after left turning. This study reveal relationship between vehicle acceleration after left turning at 15 locations in Okayama city we measured and the spatial elements. As a result, the acceleration is regulated by spatial elements and can be control by improving them. In addition, the effect of downsize the intersection curve radius are clarified.



交差点隅切半径の縮小により，左折中や左折直後の走行速度抑制が期待されている．一方で，その後の加速度を抑制できる空間構成を明らかにする必要がある．そこで本研究では，岡山市内15か所において左折後街路における自動車加速度を計測し，街路や交差点における空間要素との関係を明らかにした．その結果，加速度は様々な空間要素によって決定されており，空間要素の改良により抑制できることが示唆された．また，交差点隅切半径の縮小による効果が明らかになった．

Language: ja