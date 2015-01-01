Abstract

The provision of tactile walking surface indicators which support visually impaired people to walk outdoors is limited to station squares and main roads, and is not introduced to single-section roads such as residential roads with some exceptions. However, laying support-specific tools on all roads is not realistic in terms of policy. In this paper, the authors focused on traffic safety measures for residential roads, which are becoming more popular throughout Japan, and examined the possibility of crossing support for visually impaired people from a universal perspective based on walking experiments.





視覚障害者の屋外歩行を支援する視覚障害者誘導用ブロック等の整備は，駅前広場や幹線道路に限定され，生活道路のような比較的利用者の少ない単断面道路には一部の例外を除き導入されていない．しかし支援特化型のツールを全道路に敷設することは政策上現実的でないのが実情である．本稿では，全国で普及が進む生活道路の交通安全対策に着目し，歩行実験に基づきユニバーサルな観点から視覚障害者の横断支援の可能性について考察した．その結果，ドットラインがロービジョン者の支援に有用なこと，交差点カラー舗装の色に検討の余地があること等が示された．

Language: ja