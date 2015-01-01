Abstract

A research to make basic material for safe use of bikes indicated that annoying and reckless behavior of running bikes which pedestrians feel is due to running on the pavement, and its rate is more than 50%. Understandings bicycle that dangerous running, it is desirable widely known regardless bicycle users and pedestrians. This report considered dangerous sensation of pedestrians based on that of subjects watched the third dimension picture and virtual reality of passing bikes on the sidewalk through the medium of a head mount display.



自転車安全利用の推進のための調査において，歩行者が感じる走行自転車の迷惑・危険行為では，歩道走行に因るものが上位2項目に挙げられ，その割合は過半数以上に達している．人に危機感を与える自転車走行の理解は，広く周知されることが望ましい．本稿では，被験者が歩道上で走行自転車とすれ違う3次元映像および同映像を基に制作したバーチャルリアリティーの映像を視聴することにより，被験者に走行自転車とすれ違いを疑似体験させて得られたデータを用いたロジスティック回帰モデルにより歩行者の危険感知について検討した．

Language: ja