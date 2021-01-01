|
Kira IA, Shuwiekh HAM, Alhuwailah A, Ashby JS, Sous Fahmy Sous M, Baali SBA, Azdaou C, Oliemat EM, Jamil HJ. Traumatology 2021; 27(1): 29-39.
(Copyright © 2021, Green Cross Academy of Traumatology, Publisher APA Journals)
To understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting minorities' victims of discrimination, we examined its impact as traumatic stress, coupled with intersected discriminations, on socioeconomic status and well-being. We used previously collected data from 1,374 participants from seven Arab countries. The data included measures of COVID-19 traumatic stress, collective identity trauma (intersected discrimination), socioeconomic status, well-being, existential status and death anxieties, posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, and general anxiety. We analyzed the data using path analysis and multigroup invariance.
