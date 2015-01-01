SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Macuzic I, Aleksandrović B, Đapan M. Mobil. Vehicle Mech. 2021; 47(1): 15-25.

(Copyright © 2021, University in Kragujevac, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering; Serbian Society of Automotive Engineers)

10.24874/mvm.2021.47.01.02

The characteristics of the motorcycle in relation to the driver's behavior significantly affect traffic safety. Motorcycle accidents are usually more severe. The specifics of the construction and the very complexity of the kinematics and dynamics of the motorcycle to a considerable extent complicate the comparative implementation of theoretical and experimental research. The research of the stated characteristics was realized on the line of technical inspection. These obtained results could be used in order to educate motorcyclists in order to increase the overall traffic safety.

Keywords: motorcycle, experimental measurements, technical inspection, traffic safety


Language: en
