Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is responsible for significant social, psychological, and financial costs. The challenges in developing approaches that result in long-term change has been well documented. Outcome research into perpetrator treatment often portray varying degrees of success or otherwise. Metacognitive Interpersonal Therapy (MIT) offers an alternative approach to working with perpetrators of IPV in focusing on maladaptive interpersonal schemes as the antecedents of acts of violence and aggression. This article outlines a single case study utilizing MIT as the primary approach in working with a 28-year-old male perpetrator of IPV. The patient completed 24 sessions of MIT and results indicated a significant reduction in acts of violence and control. Follow-up at 2 months posttreatment indicated sustained improvement from the beginning of psychotherapy. Enhancing metacognitive capacity can help in reducing the potential for violence against an intimate partner. By focusing on maladaptive schemas, MIT provides a viable approach in the treatment of IPV.

Language: en