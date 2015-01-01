SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mange J, Mauduy M, Sénémeaud C, Bagneux V, Cabé N, Jacquet D, Leconte P, Margas N, Mauny N, Ritz L, Gierski F, Beaunieux H. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2021; 13: 100346.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.abrep.2021.100346

PMID

33997251

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Binge drinking (BD) is a public health concern, especially in young people. Multiple individual factors referring to different level of analyses - positional, inter-individual and intra-individual - are associated to BD. As they have mainly been explored separately, little is known about the psychological variables most associated with BD. This study, based on an integrative model considering a large number of variables, aims to estimate these associations and possible dominance of some variables in BD.

METHODS: A sample of university students (N = 2851) participated in an internet survey-based study. They provided information on alcohol related variables (AUDIT, BD score), positional factors (sex, age), inter-individual factors (subjective norm, social identity, external motivations), and intra-individual factors (internal motivations, meta-cognitions, impulsivity and personality traits). The data were processed via a backward regression analysis including all variables and completed with a dominance analysis on variables that are significantly associated with BD intensity.

RESULTS: The strongest variables associated with BD intensity were enhancement motives and drinking identity (average ΔR (2) = 21.81%), followed by alcohol subjective norm and social motives (average ΔR (2) = 13.99%). Other associated variables (average ΔR (2) = 2,84%) were negative metacognition on uncontrollability, sex, coping motives, lack of premeditation, positive metacognition on cognitive self-regulation, positive urgency, lack of perseverance, age, conformity motives and loneliness.

CONCLUSION: Results offer new avenues at the empirical level, by spotting particularly inter-individual psychological variables that should be more thoroughly explored, but also at the clinical level, to elaborate new prevention strategies focusing on these specific factors.


Language: en

Keywords

Identity; Binge drinking; Enhancement motives; Social motives; Subjective norm; University students

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print