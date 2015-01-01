Abstract

Suicide affects all age groups. The highest rates of suicide in Canada are reported in ages 45 to 59, and suicide is the second leading cause of death in ages 15 to 34.1 The last national analysis of Canadian suicide and self-harm trends reported a decrease in total suicide rate (using combined sex, age-standardized rates) from 1979 to 2012.1 However, this trend did not apply to both sexes equally, with female suicide rates remaining relatively consistent from 1979 to 2012 in comparison to decreasing male rates.1 Further, the prevalence of suicidality (ideation, plans and attempts) has increased among young adult females recently.2 These data indicate suicidality and self-harm are increasing in females and urge further analysis of trends in recent sex-specific suicide rates in Canada. This analysis examines trends in sex-specific suicide rates from 2000 to 2018...

