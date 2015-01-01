Abstract

The global movement toward legalization of cannabis is resulting in an ever-increasing public perception that cannabis is safe. Cannabis is not the first drug to be available for nonmedical use, nor is it the first to have such an unfounded safety profile. The safety of long-term exposure to phytocannabinoids is misunderstood by, and under reported to, the general public. There is evidence to suggest that long-term use of recreational cannabis may be associated with an increased risk of undesirable side effects. This evidence warrants both appropriate caution from the general public and investment in further research by government and industry sectors that are profiting from the sale of these potent psychoactive agents. There is no doubt that these compounds have medical potential. However, in addition to the medical potential, we must also remain aware of the adverse health effects that are becoming synonymous with recreational cannabis use. This perspective highlights the privileged role that cannabis has as a perceived "safe drug" in society and summarizes some concerning side effects that are becoming associated with regular nonprescribed cannabis use.



Keyword: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en