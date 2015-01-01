Abstract

AIM: To identify drug-related death trends associated with synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonists (SCRAs) reported to the National Programme on Substance Abuse Deaths (NPSAD) from England.



DESIGN: Case reports from NPSAD (England) where a SCRA was detected in post-mortem tissue(s) and/or implicated in the death were extracted, analyzed, and compared against non-SCRA-related deaths that occurred over the same time period (2012-2019).



FINDINGS: One hundred sixty-five death SCRA-related reports were extracted, with 18 different SCRAs detected. Following the first death in 2012, a subsequent sharp increase in reporting is evident. Acute SCRA use was the underlying cause of death in the majority of cases (75.8%) with cardiorespiratory complications the most frequently cited underlying physiological cause (13.4%). SCRA users were predominantly found dead (68.6%), with a large proportion of those witnessed becoming unresponsive described as suddenly collapsing (81.6%). Psychoactive polydrug use was detected in 90.3% of cases, with alcohol the most commonly co-detected (50.3%), followed by opioids (42.2%), benzodiazepines/Z-drugs (32.1%), stimulants (32.1%, [28.5% cocaine]), and cannabis (24.8%). Compared to all non-SCRA-related NPSAD deaths occurring over the same time period, SCRA-related decedents were more predominantly male (90.3% vs. 72.0%; p<0.01), and lived in more deprived areas (p<0.01). While a comparatively significant proportion of decedents were homeless (19.4% vs. 4.1%), living in a hostel (13.3% vs. 2.3%) or in prison (4.9% vs. 0.2%) at time of death (all p<0.01), the greatest majority of SCRA-related decedents were living in private residential accommodations (57.6%).



CONCLUSIONS: This is the largest dataset regarding SCRA-related mortalities reported to date. Reporting of SCRA-related deaths in England have increased considerably, with polydrug use a specific concern. Lack of effective deterrents to SCRA use under current UK legislation, compounded by limited knowledge regarding the physiological impacts of SCRA consumption and their interaction with other co-administered substances are contributory factors to the occurrence of SCRA-related mortalities in an increasingly deprived demographic.

