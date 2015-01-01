Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accumulating evidence implicates the endocannabinoid system, including variants in the cannabinoid-1 receptor gene (CNR1), in the pathophysiology of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The synonymous G1359A variant (rs1049353) in the CNR1 gene has been linked to PTSD in individuals exposed to childhood abuse. In this study, the effects of the rs1049353 genotype and childhood abuse on overall PTSD symptoms, as well as PTSD symptom clusters were examined in order to examine how this interaction relates to the phenotypic expression of this disorder.



METHOD: Data were analyzed from 1,372 Caucasian U.S. veterans who participated in the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study. Multivariable analyses were conducted to evaluate the association between rs1049353 genotype, childhood abuse, and their interaction in relation to PTSD symptoms.



RESULTS: A significant interaction between rs1049353 genotype and childhood abuse was observed, with A allele carriers with histories of childhood abuse reporting greater severity of PTSD symptoms, most notably anxious arousal, relative to G/G homozygotes. Significant main effects of childhood abuse on overall PTSD symptoms, and re-experiencing, emotional numbing, and dysphoric arousal symptom clusters, as well as of A allele carrier status on anxious arousal symptoms were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Results of this study replicate prior work and suggest that the rs1049353-by-childhood abuse interaction is particularly associated with the manifestation of anxious arousal symptoms of PTSD. Taken together, these findings underscore the importance of considering the phenotypic heterogeneity of PTSD in gene-environment studies of this multifaceted disorder.

