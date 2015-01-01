|
Korem N, Duek O, Xu K, Harpaz-Rotem I, Pietrzak RH. Chronic Stress (Thousand Oaks) 2021; 5: 24705470211011075.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publications)
33997583
BACKGROUND: Accumulating evidence implicates the endocannabinoid system, including variants in the cannabinoid-1 receptor gene (CNR1), in the pathophysiology of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The synonymous G1359A variant (rs1049353) in the CNR1 gene has been linked to PTSD in individuals exposed to childhood abuse. In this study, the effects of the rs1049353 genotype and childhood abuse on overall PTSD symptoms, as well as PTSD symptom clusters were examined in order to examine how this interaction relates to the phenotypic expression of this disorder.
PTSD; veterans; child abuse; genetics; CNR1 rs1049353