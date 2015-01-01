|
Citation
|
Mélotte E, Belorgeot M, Herr R, Simon J, Kaux JF, Laureys S, Sanz LRD, Lagier A, Morsomme D, Pellas F, Gosseries O. Front. Neurol. 2021; 12: 662634.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33995257
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: After a coma, patients with severe brain injury may present disorders of consciousness (DOC). A substantial proportion of these patients also suffer from severe dysphagia. Assessment of and therapy for swallowing disabilities of patients with DOC are essential because dysphagia has major functional consequences and comorbidities. Dysphagia evaluation in patients with DOC is impeded by the lack of adapted tools. The first aim of this study was to create a new tool, the SWallowing Assessment in Disorders Of Consciousness (SWADOC), and propose a validation protocol. The SWADOC was developed to help therapists assess factors related to swallowing in patients with DOC. The second aim was to investigate the relationship between patients' level of consciousness and SWADOC items and scores.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assessment; consciousness; dysphagia; severe brain injury; swallowing