|
Citation
|
Devís-Devís J, Serrano-Durá J, Molina P. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 656437.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33995216
|
Abstract
|
Referees are essential participants in the sport of football. They are responsible for enforcing the rules and achieving the necessary impartiality for the matches. Referees are often target of hostile reactions from fans, players, and coaches. However, few studies have focused on these experiences and the strategies they use to manage them. In order to fill this gap, a qualitative interview-based study was developed to explore the experiences of a group of football referees (four males and four females) on aggression, violence, and coping. A thematic analysis was developed combining inductive and deductive processes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
abuse; sexism; racism; sport education; symbolic violence; umpire