|
Citation
|
Gonzálvez C, Martín M, Vicent M, Sanmartín R. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 669438.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33995227
|
Abstract
|
In order to reduce school attendance problems and aggressive behavior, it is essential to determine the relationship between both variables. The aim of this study was twofold: (1) to examine the mean differences in scores on aggression, based on school refusal behavior, and (2) to analyze the predictive capacity of high scores on aggression, based on school refusal behavior factors. The sample consisted of 1455 Spanish secondary school students, aged 13-17 (M = 14.85; SD = 1.56). The School Refusal Assessment Scale-Revised (I. Avoidance of negative affectivity, II. Escape from aversive social and/or evaluative situations, III. Pursuit of attention from significant others, and IV. Pursuit of tangible reinforcement outside of school) and the Aggression Questionnaire (I. Physical Aggression, II. Verbal Aggression, III. Anger, and IV. Hostility) were used.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; hostility; anger; physical aggression; school refusal behavior; verbal aggression