Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide and violence exposure are important health related issues in adolescents. This study aimed to investigate suicide attempt and violence victimization in Korean adolescents with migrant parents.



METHODS: Data from the 2016 to 2018 Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Survey (KYRBS) were used. The migration status of the participating students' parents was defined based on parental birthplace, classified into the 'both native Korean parents,' 'mother born abroad,' 'father born abroad,' and 'both parents born abroad' groups. Suicide attempt and violence victimization included events that occurred in the past 12 months. The general characteristics of the population were investigated using chi-square test. The association between dependent and independent variables was examined using multiple logistic regression analysis, expressed as Odds Ratio (OR) and their 95 percent confidence interval (95% CI).



RESULTS: Of the 170,575 study participants, 4,012 (2.4%) attempted suicide and 3,038 (1.8%) experienced violence victimization. Highest proportions of suicide attempt and violence victimization were found in adolescents with both migrated parents born abroad. Compared to adolescents with both native Korean parents, individuals with both migrated parents were more likely to attempt suicide (OR 2.28, 95% CI 1.37-3.81) and experience violence victimization (OR 5.63, 95% CI 3.73-8.48). LIMITATIONS: This study was cross-sectional in design. Information was unavailable on which immigrant generation the study participants belonged to.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents with both migrated parents were more likely to attempt suicide and experience violence victimization. The findings have important implications in the management of suicide and violence victimization in adolescents.

