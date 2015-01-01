SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zabihi S, Jones R, Moran P, King M, Osborn D, Pitman A. J. Personal. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Guilford Publications)

DOI

10.1521/pedi_2021_35_520

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Personality disorder is associated with increased risk of suicidal behavior. The authors aimed to investigate the association between number of personality disorder traits and suicidality risk following sudden bereavement. A secondary analysis of cross-sectional data on 3,167 young adults in the United Kingdom who had experienced sudden bereavement investigated the association between number of traits (measured using a standardized screening instrument) and postbereavement suicide attempt and suicidal ideation. Using multivariable logistic regression, the authors found a linear relationship between number of traits and suicide attempt (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.36, 95% CI [1.23, 1.49]) and suicidal ideation (AOR = 1.31, 95% CI [1.25, 1.38]) following bereavement. This represented an increase in odds by 36% and 31%, respectively, for each additional personality trait. The authors suggest that individuals with a greater number of traits suggestive of a personality disorder diagnosis are at increased risk of suicidality after a negative life event.


Language: en

Keywords

bereavement; personality traits; suicidal ideation; personality disorder; suicide attempt

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print