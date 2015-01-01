Abstract

Within the European Research Network on BPD (EURNET-BPD; n = 85 BPD adolescents, n = 84 healthy controls, aged 13-19), this study explored the combination of three types of adversity-maltreatment, stressful life events (early separation from parents, parental suicide attempt, parental chronic disease) and parental bonding-as predictors of BPD, on a criteria-based approach.



RESULTS indicated that cumulative traumatic experiences largely characterize borderline adolescent's history; and, in the multivariate regression models, all adversity experiences were likely to contribute to BPD symptoms. The role of emotional abuse, parental suicide attempt, and a decrease in paternal level of care were particularly prominent. Moreover, adversities combinations were different for each criterion, suggesting that specific sets of traumatic experiences are leading to BPD. These findings argue for a further criteria-based exploration of trauma in borderline patients, as well as a more accurate and efficient prevention.

Language: en