Abstract

Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity in child abuse, with a mortality rate of approximately 25%. In survivors, the prognosis remains dismal, with high prevalence of cerebral palsy, epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Early and accurate diagnosis of AHT is challenging, both clinically and radiologically, with up to one-third of cases missed on initial examination. Moreover, most of the management in AHT is supportive, reflective of the lack of clear understanding of specific pathogenic mechanisms underlying secondary insult, with approaches targeted toward decreasing intracranial hypertension and reducing cerebral metabolism, cell death and excitotoxicity. Multiple studies have elucidated the role of pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines with upregulation/recruitment of microglia/macrophages, oligodendrocytes and astrocytes in severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). In addition, recent studies in animal models of AHT have demonstrated significant upregulation of microglia, with a potential role of inflammatory cascade contributing to secondary insult. Despite the histological and biochemical evidence, there is a significant dearth of specific imaging approaches to identify this neuroinflammation in AHT. The primary motivation for development of such imaging approaches stems from the need to therapeutically target neuroinflammation and establish its utility in monitoring and prognostication. In the present paper, we discuss the available data suggesting the potential role of neuroinflammation in AHT and role of radiotracer imaging in aiding diagnosis and patient management.

Language: en