SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Garcia-Pires F, Jayappa S, Desai S, Ramakrishnaiah RH, Choudhary AK. Pediatr. Radiol. 2021; 51(6): 980-990.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00247-020-04931-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A growing body of evidence links abusive head trauma (AHT) to patterns of direct and indirect spinal injuries, such as spinal subdural hemorrhage (SDH). Identification of evidence of spinal injury such as spinal SDH plays a crucial role in the diagnosis and subsequent management of the index child with AHT and his or her siblings. In a value-based practice of medicine, it can be argued that adding spine imaging to identify spinal SDH in the workup of AHT adds value to both the short- and long-term management of the patient. This pictorial review describes the normal appearance of spinal SDH and challenges of identifying spinal SDH, and it explores the mechanism of spinal SDH development in AHT.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Injury; Abusive head trauma; Infants; Magnetic resonance imaging; Spine; Subdural hemorrhage

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print