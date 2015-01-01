|
Griffith JJ, Meyer D, Maguire T, Ogloff JRP, Daffern M. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)
OBJECTIVE: Preventing aggression and reducing restrictive practices in mental health units rely on routine, accurate risk assessment accompanied by appropriate and timely intervention. The authors studied the use of an electronic clinical decision support system that combines two elements, the Dynamic Appraisal of Situational Aggression instrument and an aggression prevention protocol (eDASA+APP), in acute forensic mental health units for men.
Violence; Risk assessment; Dynamic Appraisal of Situational Aggression (DASA); Forensic inpatient services; Forensic mental health; Seclusion