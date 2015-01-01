Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Preventing aggression and reducing restrictive practices in mental health units rely on routine, accurate risk assessment accompanied by appropriate and timely intervention. The authors studied the use of an electronic clinical decision support system that combines two elements, the Dynamic Appraisal of Situational Aggression instrument and an aggression prevention protocol (eDASA+APP), in acute forensic mental health units for men.



METHODS: The authors conducted a cluster-randomized controlled trial incorporating a crossover design with baseline, intervention, and washout periods in a statewide, secure forensic mental health service. The study included 36 mental health nurses (13 men and 23 women, ages 20-65 years) with direct patient care responsibility and 77 male patients (ages 21-77 years) admitted to one of two acute mental health units during the baseline and intervention periods.



RESULTS: eDASA+APP implementation was associated with a significant reduction in the odds of an aggressive incident (OR=0.56, 95% confidence interval [95% CI]=0.45-0.70, p<0.001) and a significant decrease in the odds of administration of as-needed medication (OR=0.64, 95% CI=0.50-0.83, p<0.001). Physical aggression was too infrequent for statistical significance of any effects of eDASA+APP to be determined; however, incidents of physical aggression tended to be fewer during the eDASA+APP phase.



CONCLUSIONS: These results support the use of the eDASA+APP to help reduce incidents of aggression and restrictive practices in mental health units.

