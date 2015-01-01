Abstract

Risk and uncertainty are critical elements for decision making across fields, such as business, policy, engineering, and healthcare. As universities maintain and adapt curriculums to ensure their graduates are prepared for risk-related roles, there is momentum for risk science to be included in the curriculum. The study of risk science can be observed in programs devoted to risk fundamentals (for example on basic concepts like risk and probability) and risk assessment, risk perception and communication, and risk management and governance. Additionally, selected concepts related to risk science, such as safety and resilience analysis and management, are increasingly being embedded into a broader range of university curriculums. The present article presents a structure for classifying these programs, by distinguishing between generic (fundamental) risk science and applied risk science, with subcategories reflecting both subject (topic) and domain (application area). An overall evaluation of the broad offerings in risk science through devoted curriculums and selected topics within other specialized fields is conducted on the basis of the study programs currently offered. Perspectives are also provided on how to further enhance risk science studies at our universities and colleges.

